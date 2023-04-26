Thunder Bay police officer facing charge after alleged assault of 61-year-old, SIU reports

A police officer with the Thunder Bay Police Service is facing a criminal charge after the alleged assault of a 61-year-old man.
Ontario’s police watchdog says the officer is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm.
The Special Investigations Unit says in the early hours of Nov. 8, there was what it called an “interaction” between an officer and a 61-year-old near the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Read more: Jail lacked adequate mental health services, inquest into Indigenous artist’s death hears
The SIU says the man later went to hospital, where he was “diagnosed with serious injuries.”
The watchdog is called in to investigate when police conduct may have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault, or when an officer fires a gun.
The SIU says it will not provide further comment on the investigation as the case is before the courts.
- Toronto airport heist: Private security company was coordinating shipment of $20M container
- Woman out on DoorDash delivery kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Florida
- Trump rape case goes to trial as former columnist seeks damages for alleged assault
- Psychiatric evaluation completed for man accused of killing 2 children in Laval daycare bus crash
Comments