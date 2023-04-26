Edmonton Oilers take playoff series lead with 6-3 win over Los Angeles Kings

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the first period on the way to a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series at 3-2.

The Oilers’ second power play unit conjured the first goal of the game, with Evander Kane firing a shot post and in.

Less than three minutes later, Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl in front for his sixth of the series.

The Kings struck with Alex Iafallo banging in a rebound.

Brett Kulak offered a quick response for the Oilers, finishing off a pass from Ryan McLeod one minute later.

The Kings stayed in it with Adrian Kempe roofing a shot on Stuart Skinner late in the first.

Story continues below advertisement

Nick Bjugstad made it 4-2 with a deflection goal with 8:11 left in the second.

Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Pheonix Copley took over.

The Oilers added one more before the end of the second. Zach Hyman did it the hard way with Evan Bouchard’s power play point shot going in off his face.

Bjugstad scored again early in the third when his backhand from a bad angle found its way past Copley.

Quinton Byfield provided a quick reply for L.A. to make the Oilers advantage 6-3.

Story continues below advertisement

Skinner made 25 saves after being pulled after one period in Game 4 on Sunday.

Game 6 takes place on Saturday back in Los Angeles. The game time has not been announced.