Edmonton Oilers rally from 3-0 down for OT win over Kings

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Hyman scored 10:39 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings Sunday night.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

The Kings took the lead halfway through the first when Gabriel Vilardi chopped a rebound past Stuart Skinner. Less than a minute later, Evander Kane had a glorious chance in front off a Kings giveaway, but Joonas Korpisalo came up with a massive save.

Late in the first, Viktor Arvidsson spun around Vincent Desharnais, stormed in, and fired shot through Skinner to make it 2-0. Only 1:23 later, Anze Kopitar scored on the power play.

Jack Campbell replaced Skinner to start the second period, making his first appearance since April 5.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers finally broke through when Evan Bouchard pounded home a power play goal five minutes into the second. Leon Draisaitl pulled the Oilers within one halfway through the period, popping in a pass from Connor McDavid for his fourth of the post-season. Draisaitl tied it on the power play with 10.5 ticks to go in the session.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers lose another overtime game to Kings

Matt Roy got in behind the defence and beat Campbell to make it 4-3 Kings 4:28 into the third. Campbell kept the Oilers alive by stopping Arvidsson on a breakaway with 5:46 remaining. Evander Kane sniped his second of the series to even it 4-4 with 3:02 left.

The Oilers had a power play in overtime after Adrian Kempe was called for cross-checking Evan Bouchard, but they couldn’t cash in.

Hyman took a long pass from Bouchard and cut in down the right wing. His wrister eluded Korpisalo to end the game.

Campbell stopped 27 shots. Korpisalo made 35 stops.

Game five is Tuesday at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.)