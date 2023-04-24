SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Shift
11:00 PM - 11:59 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers rally from 3-0 down for OT win over Kings

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 24, 2023 1:06 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Zach Hyman scored 10:39 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings Sunday night.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

The Kings took the lead halfway through the first when Gabriel Vilardi chopped a rebound past Stuart Skinner. Less than a minute later, Evander Kane had a glorious chance in front off a Kings giveaway, but Joonas Korpisalo came up with a massive save.

Late in the first, Viktor Arvidsson spun around Vincent Desharnais, stormed in, and fired shot through Skinner to make it 2-0. Only 1:23 later, Anze Kopitar scored on the power play.

Read more: ‘Far from over’: Oilers fans remain optimistic despite second overtime loss

Jack Campbell replaced Skinner to start the second period, making his first appearance since April 5.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers finally broke through when Evan Bouchard pounded home a power play goal five minutes into the second. Leon Draisaitl pulled the Oilers within one halfway through the period, popping in a pass from Connor McDavid for his fourth of the post-season. Draisaitl tied it on the power play with 10.5 ticks to go in the session.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers lose another overtime game to Kings

Matt Roy got in behind the defence and beat Campbell to make it 4-3 Kings 4:28 into the third. Campbell kept the Oilers alive by stopping Arvidsson on a breakaway with 5:46 remaining. Evander Kane sniped his second of the series to even it 4-4 with 3:02 left.

The Oilers had a power play in overtime after Adrian Kempe was called for cross-checking Evan Bouchard, but they couldn’t cash in.

Hyman took a long pass from Bouchard and cut in down the right wing. His wrister eluded Korpisalo to end the game.

Campbell stopped 27 shots. Korpisalo made 35 stops.

Game five is Tuesday at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.)

Related News
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlLos Angeles KingsEvander KaneZach HymanJack Campbell
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers