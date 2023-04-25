Stuart Skinner gets the call for Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 vs. Kings

The question on the minds of everyone in Oil Country was answered at Tuesday’s morning skate.

Stuart Skinner will start in goal when the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

“Stuart’s been our starting goalie here this second half of the year. He’s played great. We expect a great game out of him today,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Skinner was pulled after the first period in Game 4 on Sunday with the Oilers trailing 3-0.

“I’m excited to play again. Obviously, the previous game for me specifically didn’t go the way I wanted it go, but the team ended up getting the win, which is all that matters,” Skinner said. “I’m excited to get back in there. I missed stopping the puck in those two periods (and overtime).”

Story continues below advertisement

Jack Campbell replaced Skinner and made 27 saves on 28 shots as the Oilers rallied for a 5-4 overtime win. With the Oilers down 4-3 with less than six minutes left in third, Campbell denied Viktor Arvidsson on a breakaway.

“He made some huge saves. He made a huge, huge, breakaway save,” said Skinner of Campbell. “You could say that stop won us the game. He went in there cold. I apologized to Jack for doing that to him. You never get put in a great spot when you go in cold. He did a great job.”

Woodcroft said he “picked a lot of people’s brains” before deciding on Skinner.

“I start with the basis of understanding we have really two good goaltenders. That’s a luxury for the head coach to have. In the end, it’s the head coach’s decision,” Woodcroft said.

The Oilers are once again expected to go with eleven forwards and seven defencemen.