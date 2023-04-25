Calgary police seek suspects in northeast shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for suspects in a shooting that occurred in the northeast neighbourhood of Castleridge last Saturday.

Police said gunfire erupted between two parked vehicles in the 0 to 100 block of Castleglen Crescent Northeast at around 11 a.m., resulting in one person being taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene before the police arrived, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release on Tuesday.

Read more: Two shootings rattle northeast Calgary neighbourhoods Saturday morning

Police said Saturday that one of the vehicles has been found.

Police are looking for information, dashcam video and surveillance footage of the incident.

“Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support,” the CPS news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police. Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation.”

Tips and footage can be submitted to police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.