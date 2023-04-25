Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek suspects in northeast shooting

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 25, 2023 5:59 pm
Calgary police are looking for information, dashcam video and surveillance footage of the Castleridge shooting. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for information, dashcam video and surveillance footage of the Castleridge shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for suspects in a shooting that occurred in the northeast neighbourhood of Castleridge last Saturday.

Police said gunfire erupted between two parked vehicles in the 0 to 100 block of Castleglen Crescent Northeast at around 11 a.m., resulting in one person being taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene before the police arrived, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release on Tuesday.

Read more: Two shootings rattle northeast Calgary neighbourhoods Saturday morning

Police said Saturday that one of the vehicles has been found.

Police are looking for information, dashcam video and surveillance footage of the incident.

Trending Now

“Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support,” the CPS news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police. Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation.”

Tips and footage can be submitted to police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingNortheast Calgary shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers