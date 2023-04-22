Two shootings rattle northeast Calgary neighbourhoods Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

There were two separate shootings in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

Gunshots were reported just after 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Taradale Close.

Police said there was a confrontation between one person and the occupant of a home when a firearm was discharged into the ceiling. No one was injured.

There was an earlier dispute between the two individuals, police said, and investigators are close to identifying the suspects.

The second shooting happened on a quiet street in Castleridge shortly after 11 a.m., resulting in one person being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say gunfire erupted between two vehicles on the 100 block of Castlegreen Crescent, and one of the vehicles involved has been found.

A bullet hit a house. Residents said nothing like this has ever happened on their street before.

“At first, I was inside the home and heard a pop, which sounded like a car backfiring,” recalled Chris Roach, a homeowner who has lived in the area for 25 years.

“I felt a slight vibration of my house, so I came out and looked outside my kitchen window and saw a red car parked right out front.

“A gentleman ran out of my neighbour’s backyard,” he said. “The red car took off and there was a black car in hot pursuit and chased them up the street.”