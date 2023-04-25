Girl, 12, stabbed in north Winnipeg house party fracas

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a North End home early Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Flora Avenue around 1:45 a.m., where they found the victim, who was given emergency medical treatment and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

After an investigation, police determined that the incident stemmed from a 13-year-old suspect, unhappy with being kicked out of a party at the home, came back armed with a knife and had an adult woman with her, who was carrying an imitation gun.

The two forced their way inside, police said, and an altercation led to the 12-year-old victim getting stabbed.

Both suspects were arrested nearby.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with breaking and entering, aggravated assault, weapon possession and using an intimation firearm during the commission of an offence.

A 13-year-old faces similar charges, as well as assault with a weapon. Both were released on undertakings.

Police said the victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable, and they continue to investigate.