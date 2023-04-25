Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl, 12, stabbed in north Winnipeg house party fracas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 3:15 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a North End home early Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Flora Avenue around 1:45 a.m., where they found the victim, who was given emergency medical treatment and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

After an investigation, police determined that the incident stemmed from a 13-year-old suspect, unhappy with being kicked out of a party at the home, came back armed with a knife and had an adult woman with her, who was carrying an imitation gun.

The two forced their way inside, police said, and an altercation led to the 12-year-old victim getting stabbed.

Both suspects were arrested nearby.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with breaking and entering, aggravated assault, weapon possession and using an intimation firearm during the commission of an offence.

Story continues below advertisement

A 13-year-old faces similar charges, as well as assault with a weapon. Both were released on undertakings.

Trending Now

Police said the victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable, and they continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police respond to needle-stabbing attack on unsuspecting senior'
Winnipeg police respond to needle-stabbing attack on unsuspecting senior

 

More on Crime
Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegHouse PartyGirl stabbedChild Stabbed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers