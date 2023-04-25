Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after female injured during carjacking in Whitby

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 12:27 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged after a female was assaulted and had her vehicle stolen in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on April 20 at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Glen Hill Drive area.

Police said a man allegedly approached a female, and tried to remove her car keys from her pocket.

Officers said a “struggle ensued,” and the man allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle.

‘The female was still partially inside the vehicle as the male drove away,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, she suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

Officers said the man and the victim’s vehicle were located.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 24-year-old Singh Sukhbeer from Whitby has been charged with robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, disobeying a court order and possession of heroin.

Officers said Sukhbeer was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeCarjackingDurham PoliceDRPSWhitby Crimeman arrested carjackingWhitby carjackingman arrested carjacking whitby
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers