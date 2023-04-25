Man charged after female injured during carjacking in Whitby

A man has been charged after a female was assaulted and had her vehicle stolen in Whitby, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on April 20 at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Glen Hill Drive area.
Police said a man allegedly approached a female, and tried to remove her car keys from her pocket.
Officers said a “struggle ensued,” and the man allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle.
‘The female was still partially inside the vehicle as the male drove away,” police alleged in a news release.
According to police, she suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Officers said the man and the victim’s vehicle were located.
Police said 24-year-old Singh Sukhbeer from Whitby has been charged with robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, disobeying a court order and possession of heroin.
Officers said Sukhbeer was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
