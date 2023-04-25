Menu

Crime

Man injured after northwest Calgary assault

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 25, 2023 11:36 am
A man was injured after a northwest Calgary assault on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A man was injured after a northwest Calgary assault on Tuesday morning. Global News
A man was injured after a northwest Calgary assault on Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to reports of an assault at the 2100 block of 16 Avenue Northwest at around 7:45 a.m.

A shotgun was involved in the incident, police said. No details were provided on how the gun was used, but the weapon was seized by officers.

Two people were taken into custody and one man was assessed by EMS with minor injuries.

Police said the incident is domestic in nature but did not elaborate.

CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAssaultCalgary Policeassault with gun
