Man injured after northwest Calgary assault

Send this page to someone via email

A man was injured after a northwest Calgary assault on Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to reports of an assault at the 2100 block of 16 Avenue Northwest at around 7:45 a.m.

A shotgun was involved in the incident, police said. No details were provided on how the gun was used, but the weapon was seized by officers.

Two people were taken into custody and one man was assessed by EMS with minor injuries.

Police said the incident is domestic in nature but did not elaborate.