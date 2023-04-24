Menu

Environment

When did Alberta know about Kearl seepage? Regulator head won’t say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 2:18 pm
An undated photo of the site of an overland processed water spill outside the lease area at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
An undated photo of the site of an overland processed water spill outside the lease area at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. Courtesy: Nick Vardy/Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation
The head of the Alberta Energy Regulator has declined to tell a parliamentary committee when the provincial government was informed of releases from an oilsands tailings pond.

Laurie Pushor told the environment and sustainable development committee he doesn’t want to jeopardize a probe by a third-party contractor hired by the regulator’s board.

Pushor was facing questions from Edmonton New Democrat MP Heather McPherson.

Click to play video: 'Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months'
Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months

Before Pushor spoke, McPherson requested that he testify under oath, the only witness to do so in three days of hearings.

The committee is looking into why governments and area First Nations weren’t kept updated on seepage from a tailings pond at Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands mine.

Pushor has apologized for that delay and pledged improvement.

Representatives from two of those First Nations told the committee they don’t trust the Alberta regulator and called for a stronger role in managing the industry’s environmental impacts.

Alberta GovernmentAlberta oilsandsAlberta Energy RegulatorKearlparliamentary committeekearl mine seepage
© 2023 The Canadian Press

