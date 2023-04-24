Menu

2 arrested for weekend attacks involving bear mace in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 12:17 pm
Police in Peterborough made two arrests following separate assault incidents involving bear spray on the weekend. Global News
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made two assault-related arrests on the weekend in which bear mace was used.

In the first incident around 10 p.m. at Beavermead Park, the Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of two males being attacked with bear mace and a second male waving a knife at people. Officers located the victims who were transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.  Officers also located a knife in the park.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy attended the Peterborough Police Station and turned himself into police.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was released on a youth undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 8.

Police are searching for a second suspect in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough plice at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Pedestrians sprayed

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, offiers responded to a reported confrontation between a man and woman on a sidewalk and people in a vehicle in the area of Park and Lake streets.

Trending Now

During the incident, the two pedestrians were sprayed with bear mace.  The victims were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Police say a short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle at a gas station in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road.  Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody under gunpoint arrest.

One male was released unconditionally.

A 21-year-old Bancroft man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 18.

