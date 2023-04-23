NHL dads have full circle moment coaching kids at Osoyoos Desert Classic

Send this page to someone via email

Life after a professional hockey career can be a difficult transition, but for those with a true love of the game, you never stray too far from the rink.

At this weekend’s “Osoyoos Desert Classic,” a number of NHL players are now hockey dads, which means mentoring and coaching a new generation of talent.

The Osoyoos Desert Classic is a spring tournament that these young players work toward all year.

At 8 and 9 years old, they’re starting to get a grasp on hockey. But they’re not the only ones picking up new things along the way.

“It’s been a fun process. I’m continuing to learn myself and the kids make it great,” Duncan Keith said, a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

On this night, these NHLers are going head-to-head once again, this time coaching their kids’ teams.

“(I am) just winging it, trying to help the kids as much as I can, having fun with it, and enjoying it while it lasts,” said Shea Weber.

Duncan Keith, Josh Gorges and Shea Weber all long-time friends, and former junior teammates.

“In the Okanagan, there are a ton of players who had great careers and now have kids the same age as your kids,” said Mike Smith. “You’re always kind of looking around the rink and seeing familiar faces.”

This is a trip down memory lane for them into those early days of hockey.

“Going to tournaments, staying in hotels, playing mini sticks in the hallways, and enjoying the whole process of those events (are fond memories),” Smith said.

Five minutes to puck drop and the excitement is palpable. Game on and fingers crossed the kids stay focused and pay attention.

“You just love seeing them develop as little players, little athletes, little human beings. So it’s been a lot of fun,” Josh Gorges.