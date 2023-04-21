Menu

Lifestyle

Vernon Slo-Pitch league makes sport accessible to all

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Slo-pitch league makes game more accessible'
Okanagan Slo-pitch league makes game more accessible
WATCH: An Early Morning Slo-Pitch league has given shift workers, seniors or anyone looking to get back into the sport an opportunity to do so. Sydney Morton introduces us to a unique league in Vernon.
The thrill of running around the bases after hitting a home run knows no age limit in Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch League.

The league has been around since 2019, bringing players from Salmon Arm to Lake Country together every Tuesday and Thursday in Vernon, B.C.

“We keep it as non-competitive as possible,” said Stephen Feedham, former president of the Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch League.

“If you want to walk out abnd have a little bit of exercise that keeps you motivated that’s what we are looking for.”

Now there are 90 players split up between five to six teams in the drop-in league. By being a drop-in league that has an earlier time on the field, meaning the players can commit to as many or as few games depending on their schedule.

“We incorporate people from all walks of life, ages ladies 40 up and men 50 up,” said Feedham.

“[We also include] people that may have shift work to do or own their own business but they can only do a drop-in.”
That flexibility works for Salmon Arm player, Renae Tulak.

“Being a shift worker, I work afternoons and day shifts so I can make the day games and the days I have off,” said Tulak.

“I find with my other ball league it’s all evening games so I only get to play half the games.”

The team is also attractive to retirees that want to get back into the game.

“I’ve been playing ball since I was five years old with my brothers, and played competitive,” said Cathy Pachmann Salmon Arm team manager.

The season has only started, and it’s not too late to sign up. Players will be accepted throughout the season that goes until the end of July with a break in August, starting up again in September.

For more information visit www.vassl.ca

 

