BC Summer Games kick off in Prince George, B.C.

More than 2200 of the province’s top young athletes have gathered in Prince George for the return of B.C.’s summer games.

The 2022 BC Summer Games have not been held for three years due to the pandemic.

“After four long years apart, I am thrilled to celebrate the return of the BC Summer Games,” said Melanie Mark, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“Having athletes from every corner of B.C. gather again in Prince George is a dream come true for competitors, coaches, volunteers, and organizers. This is an exciting opportunity for our province’s top young athletes to demonstrate their hard work and determination.”

Thousands of young athletes are competing in 18 different sports, including soccer, basketball and baseball.

The Prince George 2022 BC Summer Games is supported with $625,000 in base funding from the province, along with resources and support from provincial partners the City of Prince George, Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, School District No. 57, Global BC, Black Press Media, and Prince George businesses.

The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors and generate $2 million for the local economy, according to event officials.

On Friday, the games were highlighted by an extremely close box lacrosse final, when the Fraser Valley team narrowly defeated the Cariboo North team, 9-7.

A father of one of the lacrosse players said the event was fantastic, noting his son received national-level coaching for the first time.

“It has been a once in a lifetime experience,” Travis Mccue said, father of athlete Griffin Mccue.

“This will no doubt raise the level of play back in our community.”

This year’s event marks the 32nd BC Summer Games and the first time it has revisited Prince George since 1990.

