Canada

National Youth Orchestra of Canada holds public rehearsal ahead of summer tour

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 9:39 am
Click to play video: 'National Youth Orchestra of Canada hosts open rehearsal ahead of 2022 Borealis Tour' National Youth Orchestra of Canada hosts open rehearsal ahead of 2022 Borealis Tour
The National Youth Orchestra of Canada held a final tune-up in Kingston, Ont., before embarking on a two week, six stop tour across Ontario and Quebec.

The National Youth Orchestra of Canada is currently in Kingston rehearsing for the launch of its 62nd season and its return to the stage after two years.

Kingston residents were invited to the open rehearsal at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts.

The sweet serenade of orchestral music is a captivating experience at any time, but these days, it means more, at least to this group.

Sascha Goetzel, NYO Canada’s music director, says the group is ecstatic to finally be back on stage following a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

“For us, it’s a dream to come true to be back on stage, to work together on stage, because it’s part of our life,” Goetzel said. “Most of the life we are together actually rehearsing. The people only see the concert.”

The tour involves six stops across Ontario and Quebec over a period of two weeks. Each of these young musicians, from mid-teens to mid-20s, has worked hard to get to this position, according to Goetzel.

“Everybody has to audition and then they are selected by a very hard audition process — which is part of being a professional musician, actually, because in the big orchestra, it’s exactly like that,” Goetzel said.

The orchestra boasts 90 musicians from across Canada who bring orchestral music to the ears of thousands. It’s Goetzel’s first time as music director for the orchestra, and he said that the group is stunning and is learning very quickly.

Thursday’s rehearsal is just a tune-up for what’s in store for the rest of the summer. The NYO Canada tour kicks off in Kingston on July 20.

