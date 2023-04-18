Former Storm, NHL player to appear at Guelph Sports Hall of Fame ceremony

See more sharing options

A former Guelph Storm player and longtime NHLer will be at the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Hall of Fame board of directors announced on Tuesday that Todd Bertuzzi will be attending the ceremony at the Italian Canadian Club on May 17.

Bertuzzi was the Storm’s first-ever draft choice in 1991 selected by then-general manager Mike Kelly, one of this year’s inductees.

Bertuzzi went on to play for six teams over 18 seasons in the NHL.

His son Tag and nephew Tyler also played for the Storm.

The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Kiwanis Sports Celebrity Dinner at the Italian Canadian Club.