Sports

Guelph Sports Hall of Fame to add 5 new members in 2023

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 4, 2023 3:17 pm
The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2023.

There are five people being inducted into the sports hall: three builders and two athletes.

They are former Guelph Storm general manager Mike Kelly, softball coach Dave Vallance, long-distance runner Elizabeth Waywell, swimmer Kevin Auger and former hockey executive Evan Brill.

In a news release, Hall of Fame board chair Andrew Maloney says the inductees have a wonderful legacy with commitment and dedication to their respective sports.

Read more: Guelph Sports Hall of Fame finally inducting class of 2020

He says the five have impacted the local sports scene and are a wonderful testament to our sports culture in Guelph.

The five will be formally inducted during the Kiwanis Sports Celebrity Dinner on May 17 at the Italian Canadian Club on Ferguson Street in Guelph.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame website.

 

