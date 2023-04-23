SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: B.C. spot prawns with warm lentil vinaigrette

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Spot prawns with a warm lentil vinaigrette'
Cooking Together: Spot prawns with a warm lentil vinaigrette
With spot prawn season about to kick off, chef Robert Clark shows how to incorporate the local delicacy into a delicious dish.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s just about the start of spot prawn season in B.C. and chef Robert Clark shows us how to incorporate them into a delicious dish.

Ingredients:

  •   2 cup of green or black lentils
  •   6 cups water or stock
  •   1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  •   1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  •   1 tablespoons maple syrup
  •   1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  •   1 clove garlic, minced
  •   1 shallot, sliced
  •   Salt to taste

Method for the lentils:

  1. Rinse the lentils in cold water, remove any debris and drain.
  1. Add the lentils to a sauce pot with three cups of water or stock. You can add any flavouring you like — garlic, bay leaf, hot peppers, or anything but salt.
  2. Bring the lentils to a boil, then turn the heat down and slowly simmer until tender, about 20-30 minutes, depending on how old the lentils are.

Method for the vinaigrette:

  1. Place all the ingredients into a jar and shake until emulsified.

When the lentils are cooked, drain any remaining liquid off, then mix with half the vinaigrette and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper

Story continues below advertisement

Toss in your favourite salad greens and serve with poached and peeled B.C. spot prawns.

Related News
Global BC recipesCooking TogetherGlobal BC recipeGlobal BC Morning ShowSpot Prawnscooking together recipeGlobal BC morning show cooking togetherSpot prawns recipe
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers