Recipe: B.C. spot prawns with warm lentil vinaigrette

It’s just about the start of spot prawn season in B.C. and chef Robert Clark shows us how to incorporate them into a delicious dish.

Ingredients:

2 cup of green or black lentils

6 cups water or stock

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1 shallot, sliced

Salt to taste

Method for the lentils:

Rinse the lentils in cold water, remove any debris and drain.

Add the lentils to a sauce pot with three cups of water or stock. You can add any flavouring you like — garlic, bay leaf, hot peppers, or anything but salt. Bring the lentils to a boil, then turn the heat down and slowly simmer until tender, about 20-30 minutes, depending on how old the lentils are.

Method for the vinaigrette:

Place all the ingredients into a jar and shake until emulsified.

When the lentils are cooked, drain any remaining liquid off, then mix with half the vinaigrette and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper

Toss in your favourite salad greens and serve with poached and peeled B.C. spot prawns.