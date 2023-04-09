Recipe: Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse’s Easter Sunday Eggs

Send this page to someone via email

Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse shows how to make simple but delicious egg cups for a slow Sunday morning.

These easy-to-prepare egg cups are perfect for any Sunday Brunch. The biggest tip for cooking soft, fluffy scrambled eggs is low heat and removing the pan on and off the heat.

You will need:

1 sliced loaf of brioche bread

Melted butter for brushing

Muffin tin

Non-stick pan (I prefer Scan Pan)

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/3 cup grated fontina cheese

Snipped chives or chopped parsley

Small drizzle of maple syrup

Options:

Crisp bacon or prosciutto salsa

Fried mushrooms

chorizo

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375F.

Place the slices of bread on your work surface and roll as flat as possible. Then, using a cutter the size of the muffin pan opening, cut the bread or simply cut off the crusts, brush it lightly with the melted butter and fit it snuggly into the muffin cavity.

Place in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Remove.

Heat the frying pan to medium heat and add the butter. While the butter is melting, lightly beat the eggs and add to the frying pan. Using a silicone spatula, lightly move the eggs around, encouraging the edges towards the middle.

Take it off the heat for 30 seconds, then put it back on. This method promotes a creamier texture rather than heavy, dense clouds.

Season with salt and ground pepper and a sprinkle of grated fontina. Spoon the eggs into the prepared brioche cups and top with a little crumbled bacon and a wee drizzle of maple syrup.