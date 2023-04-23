2 injured after gunshots fired in downtown London, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating after gunshots were fired early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East around 2:45 a.m.

Police say officers found evidence that a firearm was discharged but didn’t find any victims.

Police were later notified of two victims who went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to gunshot wounds.

Officers are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance, dashcam footage or further information to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).