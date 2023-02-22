18-year-old charged in ‘targeted’ north London, Ont. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have laid charges in connection with what they say was a targeted shooting in the city’s north end late last week.

Zainaldeen Sakr, 18, of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest. He has also been charged with two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused has not been located and police have since released a photo.

Last week, investigators said that two men were in a parking lot in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road around 8 p.m. Friday when another man approached and reportedly shot at them.

Story continues below advertisement

One victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other sustained no injuries, according to police.

Police said this was not a random incident.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident or the accused’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).