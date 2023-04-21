Menu

Canada

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:21 pm
Saachin Latti plans to run the equivalent of 22 marathons in as many days, with the money going to a charity close to his heart. View image in full screen
Saachin Latti plans to run the equivalent of 22 marathons in as many days, with the money going to a charity close to his heart. Sachin Latti
Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

B.C. man to run 22 marathons in 22 days for a cause close to his heart

Sachin Latti is training for a summer getaway that’s going to look a lot different this year. He’ll be exploring the province through a grinding test of endurance.

“I’m going to be running 22 marathons in 22 days,” Latti told Global’s This is BC. “We’re going to start in Revelstoke and go all the way to Victoria.”

The grueling feat is not for competition but for charity — something he started in 2021 when he got serious about long-distance running for the first time in his life.

That year he ran 100 kilometres in 15 hours to support the Legion’s mental health program.

This time, the Canada Border Services Agency officer is hoping to raise $50,000 for Honour House, a charity that supports veterans, first responders and emergency personnel who suffer on-the-job stress injuries.

New 70-minute, passenger-only ferry between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver unveiled

new ferry route and service have been announced, providing an alternative for people traveling between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver Island Ferry Company has announced its new ferry route between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo will be provided on its two catamaran-style ferries. The service has been named Hullo.

On Wednesday, the company said it is beginning construction, which will include 400 parking stalls, EV charging stations, connected travel options, and a guest welcome centre at the Nanaimo Port Authority terminal.

Hullo will offer daily sailings with up to seven roundtrips per day, and is expected to announce fares for the service in June.

Vancouver’s Chinatown seeing change 6 months after new mayor elected on revitalization pledge

More than six months since Vancouver voters elected a new mayor who promised to prioritize Chinatown and public safety, residents and business owners are seeing some improvements.

“There’s a lot less chaos on our streets,” said Tracy To, a second-generation owner-operator of Forum Home Appliances.

“Our streets are much cleaner than what they used to be. They’re much safer than what they used to be, now we just need people to come.”

The community which struggled with crime, street disorder and anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing the early results of the ABC majority council’s $2.2 million Chinatown Action Plan to help revitalize the area, with a focus on cleaning and sanitation.

Work is also underway on Ken Sim’s pledge to put a city office in Chinatown, where he and his council can engage with people on the ground.

Kelowna cousins ‘blessed’ to split $5-million Lotto 6/49 win

Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen are $5 million richer after matching all six numbers from the Lotto 6/49 jackpot draw.

The Kelowna, B.C., men purchased the ticket from Orchard Park Mall on Harvey Avenue on April 8 and Hoa learned about their win Sunday morning after looking up the winning numbers on PlayNow.com.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was speechless,” Hoa said in a press release.

Both Duc and Hoa enjoy fishing and plan to purchase a boat with part of their prize. They also look forward to visiting family in Vietnam and plan to surprise them with the news of the win along with a gift of some of their winnings.

Vaisakhi celebrations return to Vancouver after 3-year pandemic hiatus

Tens of thousands of British Columbians turned out to South Vancouver on Saturday for the much-anticipated return of the Sikh celebration of Vaisakhi.

The celebration included a myriad of street vendors offering free food and feature an expansive parade that will begin at the Khalsa Diwan Society Ross Sikh Temple just off South East Marine Drive.

The large community event is the celebration of the birth of Khalsa and the beginning of harvest season in Punjab.

“It’s really busy today and it’s going really well. We have been looking forward to this for years,” said Jagdeep Sanghera, KDS Ross Sikh Temple’s vice president.

Surrey’s Vaisakhi celebration is scheduled to take place Saturday, with more than half a million people expected to turn out.

