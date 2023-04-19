New 70-minute, passenger-only ferry announced between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A new ferry route and service have been announced, providing an alternative for people traveling between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver Island Ferry Company has announced its new ferry route between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo will be provided on its two catamaran-style ferries. The service has been named Hullo.

On Wednesday, the company said it is beginning construction, which will include 400 parking stalls, EV charging stations, connected travel options, and a guest welcome centre at the Nanaimo Port Authority terminal.

Hullo will be a “high speed” 70-minute crossing that will be for passengers only.

“We have assembled a passionate and experienced team, recruiting impeccable individuals who will offer B.C. travellers an enjoyable, reliable, and efficient travel experience to and from the mainland,” said Alastair Caddick, Vancouver Island Ferry Company’s CEO.

“After carefully listening to the needs and expectations of British Columbians, we are thrilled to provide a service that strengthens connections between friends and family on both sides of the Georgia Strait.”

Hullo will offer daily sailings with up to seven roundtrips per day, with the first sailing being early enough “for island commuters to get to their downtown Vancouver offices,” the company said.

Passengers will board and depart from two terminals — the Nanaimo Port Authority (100 Port Drive) and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at Burrard Landing (1055 Canada Place).

Details on the sailing schedule have not been released yet, but Vancouver Island Ferry Company said it expects more details to be released in early June.

The two new vessels are currently undergoing final testing and trials in Vietnam and will set sail to Vancouver Island next month.