Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC Ferries Commissioner OKs 9.2% yearly fare hikes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government allocates $500 million in funding to ‘keep ferry fares affordable’'
B.C. government allocates $500 million in funding to ‘keep ferry fares affordable’
The B.C. government has taken steps to lower fare increases for people who rely on the coastal BC Ferries services through a $500 million investment. Richard Zussman has more. – Feb 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The British Columbia Ferry Commission has set a price cap on ferry fare increases of 9.2 per cent for each of the next four years.

However, both the transportation minister and BC Ferries say the commissioner didn’t factor in the recent $500-million provincial government contribution meant to keep rates more affordable.

Commissioner Eva Hage says in a statement that her preliminary decision considers BC Ferries’ labour difficulties, high inflation including rising fuel prices, and an aging fleet of vessels.

Read more: $500 million in funding allocated to ‘keep ferry fares affordable’: B.C. government

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says in a response to the statement that he wants to assure those who use the coastal ferry service that the goal is to hold the annual fare increase to three per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferries president Nicolas Jimenez also assured customers, employees and partners in a statement, saying a final rate increase will factor in the $500-million government investment and the average annual increase will be in the three per cent range.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries revises four-year plan, cites financial and staffing challenges'
BC Ferries revises four-year plan, cites financial and staffing challenges

Hage says the higher price cap in her preliminary decision is contingent on BC Ferries identifying $10 million in operating cost savings over the four-year term.

Trending Now

“The corporation must demonstrate good fiscal management and find a solid footing in which expenses align with revenues. To that end, we are requiring BC Ferries to provide us with a plan that sets out the steps it will take, in consultation with the province, to ensure a financially sustainable, safe, reliable and affordable ferry system over the long term.”

Jimenez says BC Ferries has an ambitious capital plan to invest billions in new ships, terminal upgrades, improvement in technologies and service enhancements.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Ferries revises 4-year plan to deal with new inflation, staffing challenges

“Those who travel with us deserve a service that keeps pace with growing demand and aging assets. The 12-year plan is in its early stages of development, and it’s entirely natural that a program of this size and complexity will evolve and adjust over time.”

Hage’s statement also says her decision doesn’t take into account the recent $500-million announcement by the province, but it will be considered before she finalizes the price cap on Sept. 30.

 

More on Politics
British ColumbiaBC NDPBC FerriesTransportFerry faresbc ferry faresbc ferry commissionerbc ferry servicebc ferry subsidyferry fare hikes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers