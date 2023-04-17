Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna cousins ‘blessed’ to split $5-million Lotto 6/49 win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 1:54 pm
Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen as they discovered they were $5-million dollars richer after matching all six numbers from the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on April 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen as they discovered they were $5-million dollars richer after matching all six numbers from the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on April 8, 2023. Courtesy: BCLC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen are $5 million richer after matching all six numbers from the Lotto 6/49 jackpot draw.

The Kelowna, B.C., men purchased the ticket from Orchard Park Mall on Harvey Avenue April 8 and Hoa learned about their win Sunday morning after looking up the winning numbers on PlayNow.com.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was speechless,” Hoa said in a press release.

Click to play video: '$55M Lotto Max ticket sold in North Saanich'
$55M Lotto Max ticket sold in North Saanich

Duc and Hoa had planned to go out for breakfast with some family members later that morning and it turned out the win-related shock was catchy.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast,” Hoa said. “They were all shaking with excitement.”

Read more: Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw has largest jackpot in 7.5 years

Both Duc and Hoa enjoy fishing and plan to purchase a boat with part of their prize. They also look forward to visiting family in Vietnam and plan to surprise them with the news of the win along with a gift of some of their winnings. Hoa will also purchase a home.

Trending Now

Hoa said the two of them feel “blessed” to win a prize of this size.

Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery'
B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Story continues below advertisement

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.

More on Canada
Lotto 6-49LottoHarvey AvenueOrchard Park Mall$5 millionCousins Hoa and Duc Nguyenlotto6/49Okanagan winners

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers