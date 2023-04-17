Kelowna cousins ‘blessed’ to split $5-million Lotto 6/49 win

Send this page to someone via email

Cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen are $5 million richer after matching all six numbers from the Lotto 6/49 jackpot draw.

The Kelowna, B.C., men purchased the ticket from Orchard Park Mall on Harvey Avenue April 8 and Hoa learned about their win Sunday morning after looking up the winning numbers on PlayNow.com.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was speechless,” Hoa said in a press release.

Duc and Hoa had planned to go out for breakfast with some family members later that morning and it turned out the win-related shock was catchy.

“They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast,” Hoa said. “They were all shaking with excitement.”

Both Duc and Hoa enjoy fishing and plan to purchase a boat with part of their prize. They also look forward to visiting family in Vietnam and plan to surprise them with the news of the win along with a gift of some of their winnings. Hoa will also purchase a home.

Hoa said the two of them feel “blessed” to win a prize of this size.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.