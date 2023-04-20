Menu

Education

New resources aim to support Indigenous education, says Manitoba minister

Manitoba is launching new resources to support and include Indigenous education in schools across the province.
By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 5:09 pm
Education minister Wayne Ewasko announced new resources to support and include Indigenous education in schools across Manitoba. View image in full screen
Education minister Wayne Ewasko announced new resources to support and include Indigenous education in schools across Manitoba. Global News / File
In line with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, Manitoba is launching resources to support Indigenous education.

Titled as the Mamàhtawisiwin Tools for Reflection, Planning and Reporting, the resources will provide school divisions with a framework to identify areas of funding and policy development. In a press release on April 20, the province further said it will provide a structure for planning and reporting on the progress taken to build Indigenous inclusive school communities.

Education and early childhood learning minister Wayne Ewasko said move will enhance the achievements and well-being of Indigenous students.

“As we continue along the path towards truth and reconciliation, it is more important than ever to empower educators with resources that reflect Indigenous languages, cultures and identities,” said Ewasko.

Read more: Canada, Manitoba spends $300k to implement Indigenous-focused cultural programming

Along with launching the resources, the department of education and early childhood learning will work with the rural learning consortium to facilitate resource training for teachers, school leaders, superintendents, and Indigenous education leaders.

Thursday’s announcement also includes plans to distribute six books developed as part of the Manitoba Museum’s Nametwaawin: Land and Language project. Elders and Knowledge Keepers in Schools guidelines have also been developed to support “understandings of how to engage and benefit from Elders, Knowledge Keepers, grandparents and community members.”

Read more: Manitoba will not make Orange Shirt Day a holiday, citing ongoing consultations

Jonathan Towes, executive director of the Manitoba Rural Learning Consortium, said the new resources are like a guidepost.

“With the tools, planning for an Indigenous inclusive education system will be greatly enhanced,” said Towes.

According to the province, the resources advance calls to action 62 and 63 of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The resources add on to guidelines already released by the province last year.

Click to play video: 'More Indigenous education in Manitoba schools'
More Indigenous education in Manitoba schools
ManitobawinnipegIndigenousEducationReconciliationLearningChildhood
