Canada, Manitoba spends $300k to implement Indigenous-focused cultural programming

The governments of Canada and Manitoba are spending $300,000 to support 24 child-care facilities to implement Indigenous-focused cultural programming, Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced Wednesday.

“Our government is committed to ensuring all children in Manitoba have access to inclusive, culturally appropriate child-care programming that reflects and celebrates our province’s diversity,” said Ewasko.

“During previous intakes, there was an overwhelming demand from child-care facilities for funding to integrate Indigenous cultural components into programming.”

The announcement comes off the heels of the ongoing work to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

Specifically, number 12, calls for the development of culturally appropriate early childhood education programs for Indigenous families.

“Grounding early learning and child care in culture, language and traditions leads to better outcomes for Indigenous children and for their communities,” said federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould.

The 24 child-care facilities will each receive grants between $5,000 and $25,000, depending on the number of infant and preschool spaces offered.

“This grant will be used to enhance Indigenous-focused curriculum and programming in our centres,” said Fernanda Hodgsons, executive director, Day Nursery Centre.

“It provides us with a step in the right direction toward reconciliation and a greater understanding of our Indigenous families and community.”

The additional money is provided through the Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021-25.

