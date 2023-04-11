Menu

Canada

Manitoba will not make Orange Shirt Day a holiday, citing ongoing consultations

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 11:57 am
The Manitoba government will not make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday this year, Premier Heather Stefanson says.
The Manitoba government will not make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday this year, Premier Heather Stefanson says. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
The Manitoba government will not make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday this year.

Premier Heather Stefanson says consultations are ongoing and there is still not a consensus on how the day should be marked.

Stefanson also says the government doesn’t aim to force businesses to close while they are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: ‘Immense progress’ made on reconciliation, but Orange Shirt Day calls for more, Winnipeg activist says

Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is marked on Sept. 30.

The federal government has made the day a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces, and Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut have followed suit.

The Manitoba government has marked the day by closing non-essential government offices and elementary and high schools.

Manitoba premier stands by controversial Orange Shirt Day vote
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

