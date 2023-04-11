Manitoba will not make Orange Shirt Day a holiday, citing ongoing consultations

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government will not make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday this year.

Premier Heather Stefanson says consultations are ongoing and there is still not a consensus on how the day should be marked.

Stefanson also says the government doesn’t aim to force businesses to close while they are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is marked on Sept. 30.

The federal government has made the day a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces, and Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut have followed suit.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba government has marked the day by closing non-essential government offices and elementary and high schools.