Manitoba launches new guidelines to incorporate Indigenous knowledge in classrooms

Educators in Manitoba looking for ways to bring Indigenous languages, cultures and identities into their teaching practices have a new guide.

The province released its Indigenous education policy framework Thursday and it includes strategies to help educators support First Nations, Metis and Inuit students succeed in the classroom.

The document relies on four main themes to ensure Indigenous-inclusive education is prevalent in all schools in the province.

Those include involving elders and knowledge keepers in the classroom, teaching this history of treaties and residential schools and incorporating cultural teachings and Indigenous languages.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says the framework was developed in partnership with more than 100 individuals from across the province, including elders and knowledge keepers, students, teachers, superintendents, post-secondary and early childhood educators and community partners.

The province also announced it is spending $1.6 million to expand a program developed last year that brings elders and knowledge keepers into schools.

