Education

Manitoba launches new guidelines to incorporate Indigenous knowledge in classrooms

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 7:01 pm
The Manitoba government eleased its Indigenous education policy framework Thursday. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government eleased its Indigenous education policy framework Thursday. JGW

Educators in Manitoba looking for ways to bring Indigenous languages, cultures and identities into their teaching practices have a new guide.

The province released its Indigenous education policy framework Thursday and it includes strategies to help educators support First Nations, Metis and Inuit students succeed in the classroom.

Read more: Manitoba government hasn’t fulfilled reconciliation commitments: auditor  

The document relies on four main themes to ensure Indigenous-inclusive education is prevalent in all schools in the province.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg School Division examines demographics, effects of student suspensions' Winnipeg School Division examines demographics, effects of student suspensions
Winnipeg School Division examines demographics, effects of student suspensions – Dec 8, 2021

Those include involving elders and knowledge keepers in the classroom, teaching this history of treaties and residential schools and incorporating cultural teachings and Indigenous languages.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: From apology to action: Indigenous community experts call for full release of residential school documents

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says the framework was developed in partnership with more than 100 individuals from across the province, including elders and knowledge keepers, students, teachers, superintendents, post-secondary and early childhood educators and community partners.

The province also announced it is spending $1.6 million to expand a program developed last year that brings elders and knowledge keepers into schools.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
