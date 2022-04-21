Menu

Manitoba government hasn’t fulfilled reconciliation commitments: auditor  

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 5:12 pm
The Manitoba Legislature as seen in this file photo.
The Manitoba Legislature as seen in this file photo. Global News / File

Manitoba’s auditor general says the province has failed to develop a plan to advance reconciliation efforts despite committing to do so in legislation passed six years ago.

Tyson Shtykalo says the Progressive Conservative government has not fulfilled one of the main objectives of its Path to Reconciliation Act.

Shtykalo says reconciliation attempts lack cross-government coordination and departments have received no direction on how best to promote measures to advance the effort.

Read more: Pope felt ‘strong shame’ for church’s role in residential schools, MMF president says

His report says of five departments reviewed, only the minister of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations mentioned significant actions to advance reconciliation in his most recent mandate letter.

The auditor general recommends a strategy for reconciliation be developed as well as mandatory training on the history of Indigenous Peoples for all public servants.

The government says it is seeking input from Manitobans with the help of Indigenous groups on how to best develop a plan.

Click to play video: 'Report highlights gaps in reconciliation between Indigenous, non-Indigenous Canadians' Report highlights gaps in reconciliation between Indigenous, non-Indigenous Canadians
Report highlights gaps in reconciliation between Indigenous, non-Indigenous Canadians – Feb 15, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
