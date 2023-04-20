Tow trucks in high demand on Saskatoon streets with jackknifed semis, stuck cars

Send this page to someone via email

More snow fell in Saskatoon Wednesday night, creating treacherous driving conditions around the city.

Main roads like Circle Drive and 8th Street are slushy and covered in ice.

Brydon Brunsch, operations manager at Brad’s Towing said demand has been high these past few days.

“Cars slide into ditches, get tangled up in the guardrails,” Brunsch said. “Last night it was all hands on deck, everyone was out and busy.”

On a typical snowy morning, Brad’s Towing operators see jackknifed semis in town, cars in ditches, collisions, and trucks stuck in parking lots.

While the worst of the storm seems to be over, drivers should leave extra time to reach their destination for the next few days.

“Just slow down, take it easy, if you are scared on the road and going really slow then get off the major roads,” Brunsch reminded, saying cars going too slow can be just as dangerous as those going fast. “It creates a bit of a problem too when you up on someone doing 30 kilometers on Circle Drive.”

Brunsch said people should stay in their vehicles if they are waiting for a tow truck.