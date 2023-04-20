Menu

Canada

Tow trucks in high demand on Saskatoon streets with jackknifed semis, stuck cars

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon towing company reacts to hazardous conditions caused by snowfall'
Saskatoon towing company reacts to hazardous conditions caused by snowfall
Brad's Towing operations manager Brydon Brunsch reflected on Thursday to hazardous road conditions around Saskatoon created by a spring snowstorm. Brunch said the calls for service varied from cars stuck in the ditch to "jack-knifed semis." He recommended drivers stay inside their vehicles until service personnel arrive.
More snow fell in Saskatoon Wednesday night, creating treacherous driving conditions around the city.

Main roads like Circle Drive and 8th Street are slushy and covered in ice.

Brydon Brunsch, operations manager at Brad’s Towing said demand has been high these past few days.

“Cars slide into ditches, get tangled up in the guardrails,” Brunsch said. “Last night it was all hands on deck, everyone was out and busy.”

On a typical snowy morning, Brad’s Towing operators see jackknifed semis in town, cars in ditches, collisions, and trucks stuck in parking lots.

While the worst of the storm seems to be over, drivers should leave extra time to reach their destination for the next few days.

“Just slow down, take it easy, if you are scared on the road and going really slow then get off the major roads,” Brunsch reminded, saying cars going too slow can be just as dangerous as those going fast. “It creates a bit of a problem too when you up on someone doing 30 kilometers on Circle Drive.”

Brunsch said people should stay in their vehicles if they are waiting for a tow truck.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 20'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 20
Saskatoon NewsIcy RoadsSaskatoon RoadsSaskatoon SnowstormSaskatoon Snow Removalsaskatoon road conditionssaskatoon travel conditionssaskatoon towing
