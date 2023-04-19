Menu

Weather

Spring snowfall in Saskatchewan affecting road conditions

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 1:43 pm
There are some travel recommended advisories in the southern parts of the province where snowy and windy conditions are making the highways icy with little to zero visibility. View image in full screen
There are some travel recommended advisories in the southern parts of the province where snowy and windy conditions are making the highways icy with little to zero visibility. Global News
Different parts of the province will be looking at snowfall from 10 to 40 centimetres starting Wednesday morning until the following day.

Meteorologist said it’s very typical for Saskatchewan to see Colorado low pressure system sweep through in the month of April.

Read more: Southeastern Saskatchewan bracing for ‘heavy’ April snowfall over the next few days

“We’re expecting the heaviest snow to reach the Regina area Wednesday morning and moving up toward Saskatoon Wednesday afternoon,” said meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

“That snow will stay heavy and steady through the rest of the day once it’s rolled in on Wednesday and linger into the day on Thursday with some heavier waves, especially through that southeastern corridor.”

Parts of Saskatchewan are potentially looking up to 20 to 30 centimetres of snow from east of Regina to the border. The Saskatoon area will be looking at 5 to 10 centimetres. And in the Regina area is looking at 10 to 20 centimetres of snow. The Estevan area will be hit the hardest with up to 40 centimetres of snow.

The snowfalls and blowing wind conditions causes highways to be slippery with little to zero visibility. According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways, crews will be having to move heavier and wet snow, which is a slower process that may take more time and more passes.

Read more: ‘Have your winter gear ready’: Snowstorm coming to Saskatchewan

“Highway crews are out and doing their best to combat nature at this point. Crews work on a priority basis, and that typically means that they work on the busiest highways first,” said Steven Shaheen, Ministry of Highways senior communications consultant.

“The real work ends, or the real work begins once the system ends, which may not actually be till tomorrow. But they’re going to do their best to maintain the system. So, I would advise that the motorist be patient and check the highway hotline for any changes.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP are cautioning motorists check the weather forecast for road conditions and any potential closures on the Highway Hotline. If conditions are expected to be poor, consider delaying non-essential travel.

Click to play video: '‘Significant spring storm’: Environment Canada warns of more snow for parts of Saskatchewan'
‘Significant spring storm’: Environment Canada warns of more snow for parts of Saskatchewan

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

