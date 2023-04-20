Menu

Cannabis

Indigenous leaders in B.C. call on government to change cannabis laws

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 11:54 am
Indigenous leaders in B.C. are calling for amendments to be made to the Cannabis Act. View image in full screen
Indigenous leaders in B.C. are calling for amendments to be made to the Cannabis Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous leaders in B.C. are urging government officials to change the legal framework involving the cannabis industry within its communities.

The call comes on April 20, a day where thousands of British Columbians participate in a day of celebration and protest surrounding all things cannabis.

The First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) in B.C. is calling on the province and federal government to change cannabis legalities to align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and to support First Nations’ fulsome participation in the cannabis economy.

Read more: 4/20 set to return to Vancouver with pair of unsanctioned events

Leaders said Indigenous businesses are unfairly subjected to excessive taxation and onerous regulations.

“First Nations have inherent rights and jurisdiction to govern the cultivation, processing, sale, and consumption of cannabis in their territories,” First Nations Leadership Council staff said in a release.

“Despite persistent advocacy, First Nations’ distinct rights and unique needs were ignored by colonial governments during the legalization of cannabis.

“Five years later, Canada’s legislative framework for cannabis still does not provide appropriate avenues for coordination between jurisdictions or appropriate fiscal relationships that reflect the recognition of First Nations’ jurisdiction over cannabis.”

Read more: B.C. cannabis conference aims to connect small farms with stakeholders

The council said while legalization has made cannabis more accessible for some, it has created barriers for Indigenous people to access the benefits of the law changes.

FNLC said amendments to the Cannabis Act are needed, especially involving collaboration between the province and First Nations.

The FNLC is composed of the political executives of the BC Assembly of First Nations, the First Nations Summit, and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

Click to play video: 'Changes in Canadian cannabis culture'
Changes in Canadian cannabis culture
Related News
indigenous rightsUnion of BC Indian ChiefsUNDRIPUnited Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous PeoplesBC Assembly of First NationsIndigenous businessesFirst Nations Leadership CouncilFirst Nations SummitBC Cannabis IndustryIndigenous BCBC Cannabis actFirst Nations in BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

