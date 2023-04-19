Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. First Nation sues port firm, others for disrupting ancestral remains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 5:52 pm
Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday June 2, 2015. View image in full screen
Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday June 2, 2015. The Bonaparte First Nation is suing Ashcroft Terminal Ltd. and several others, claiming railway infrastructure development has destroyed and disturbed ancestral burial grounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bonaparte First Nation in British Columbia’s Interior is suing a shipping port company and several others, claiming railway infrastructure development has destroyed and disturbed its ancestral burial grounds.

In a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court, the First Nation says Ashcroft Terminals Ltd. and defendants that include the provincial and federal governments, misled the band about the scope of construction activities for a 300-acre railway terminal port.

The lawsuit alleges the terminal is on the site of Bonaparte’s historical village, which carries deep spiritual and cultural significance to the band and its members.

Read more: ‘Dishonest’: Gitxaała Nation in court over automatic online mineral rights registry

The First Nation says the site contains “numerous” burial grounds and carbon dating places the Bonaparte on the territory dating back nearly 8,000 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit says Ashcroft Terminal’s construction and excavation activities have disturbed human remains and other archeologically significant artifacts on the site.

The lawsuit says the provincial and federal governments failed to adequately consult the band about the project, but none of the allegations have been proven in court and the defendants have yet to file responses to the claim in court.

Click to play video: 'Agreement reached with five of Treaty 8 First Nations'
Agreement reached with five of Treaty 8 First Nations
BC Supreme CourtBC First NationsFirst Nations LawsuitAshcroft TerminalsAshcroft Terminals lawsuitBC First Nation shipping company lawsuitBonaparte First Nation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers