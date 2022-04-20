Menu

Canada

B.C. cannabis conference aims to connect small farms with stakeholders

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 8:36 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. cannabis conference aims to connect small farms with stakeholders' B.C. cannabis conference aims to connect small farms with stakeholders
B.C. cannabis conference aims to connect small farms with stakeholders

A B.C. cannabis conference kicked off on Wednesday, sparking conversations centred around provincial cannabis issues.

The B.C. Cannabis Summit is being held by the Association for Canadian Cannabis Retailers and BC Craft Farmers Co-op at Kelowna’s Eldorado Resort.

“This event is about getting industry stakeholders together, including licensed producers, cultivators, processors, the Indigenous community, as well as retailers throughout B.C. and policy regulators,” said Cory Waldron, Association for Canadian Cannabis Retailers director.

“It gives us an opportunity to get together and talk about what regulations are working, what’s not working and how we can make things better.”

Read more: Vancouver’s 4/20 event returns to art gallery location

Organizers are calling it a major networking event, with a point of emphasis on connecting Indigenous community leaders with B.C. cannabis farmers and retailers to possibly bring more business opportunities to Indigenous communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some of our best growers are indigenous and live in our Indigenous communities. Now, if we can provide benefits to our communities through growing and farming (that would be great),” said Greg Hopf, Moccasin Trails Consulting’s owner.

“There’s just so many benefits that we can bring into our Indigenous communities, and, at the end of the day, cannabis is here and it’s not going away. If we, as Indigenous owners, growers, if we don’t take advantage of this, someone else will. Why not us?”

Read more: Cannabis cafes? B.C. seeks feedback on loosening pot rules

The conference is also focusing on small cannabis farms, giving them the ability to showcase their products, and make connections with possible retailers.

The B.C. Cannabis Summit will continue over the next two days. Tickets are sold out, but organizers say the community turnout is encouraging that they will be able to expand for next year’s conference.

Click to play video: 'Cannabis, mental health and ongoing stigma' Cannabis, mental health and ongoing stigma
Cannabis, mental health and ongoing stigma
