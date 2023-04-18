Wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C. prompts evacuation alert for Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation

An early-season wildfire burning near Ashcroft, B.C., has prompted the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation to issue an evacuation alert for members living on the Pavilion Reserve #1.
The South East Skwish Creek was discovered burning about 43 km northwest of Ashcroft Tuesday, and is estimated at 20 hectares in size and classified as “out of control.”
Read more: B.C. flood and fire seasons: Lingering drought, cooling trend, seasonal weather to play key roles
The fire is believed to be human-caused.
The BC Wildfire Service said it was responding with ground and air crews, and that smoke was visible in surrounding communities and from Highway 99.
Residents of the reserve were being warned to pack up essential items and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
As of Tuesday, the wildfire service was tracking 35 active fires, though just four were classified as “out of control.”
