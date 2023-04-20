Two residents rush into burning house to help with fire rescue

Send this page to someone via email

A house known for its lavish Christmas light display was the scene of a large fire Wednesday afternoon.

Kingston fire crews were called to a house in the city’s west end at the corner of Davis Drive and Bexley Gate around 1:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s garage.

“The crews extinguished the fire quite quickly and the fire damage was contained to the garage area,” says Ted Posadowski, Chief Fire Prevention Officer.

“There is some smoke damage in the house, and that was just due to the door between the garage and the house, so, unfortunately, some smoke damage in the house.”

Global News has been informed that two people rushed into the burning house to help with the rescue.

They said there were three residents and two pets inside.

One of the rescuers is now in hospital and being treated for smoke inhalation.

All occupants did get out of the house safely.

A section of Davis Drive was briefly closed while crews put out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The house that caught fire has been profiled by Global News in past years during our Holiday Lights Tour.