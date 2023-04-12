Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Structure fire spreads into grass fire on Highway 7 near Kaladar, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 4:47 pm
Police say the blaze spread due to the high winds, but the grass fire is now under control. View image in full screen
Police say the blaze spread due to the high winds, but the grass fire is now under control. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A grass fire broke out after a structure caught fire on Highway 7, just west of Kaladar, Ont.

OPP say the fire began at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with high winds spreading the fire into the grass about 200 metres east of the home.

According to police, the grass fire is under control and local fire departments are working on putting out the structure fire.

Read more: One person dead after house fire on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont.

Highway 7 is down to one lane, with police directing traffic.

Trending Now

The road will remain closed while fire crews tend to the blaze, and Highway 7 will be reopened once fire departments clear the area of hot spots.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPFireBlazeHighway 7Grass FirestructureKaladar
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers