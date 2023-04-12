Structure fire spreads into grass fire on Highway 7 near Kaladar, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A grass fire broke out after a structure caught fire on Highway 7, just west of Kaladar, Ont.

OPP say the fire began at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with high winds spreading the fire into the grass about 200 metres east of the home.

According to police, the grass fire is under control and local fire departments are working on putting out the structure fire.

Highway 7 is down to one lane, with police directing traffic.

The road will remain closed while fire crews tend to the blaze, and Highway 7 will be reopened once fire departments clear the area of hot spots.