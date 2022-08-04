Kingston fire crews battle Princess Street blaze Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston Fire and Rescue was knocking down a fire on Princess Street on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Princess Street was blocked off at Wellington Street and King Street and crews were still at the scene just before 10 a.m.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Local group seeks natural remediation for Davis Tannery site

Damage appears to be more extensive toward the back of the building.

As of 10 a.m., there was no indication if there are any injuries.

Global News will update the story as more information becomes available.