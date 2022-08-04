Menu

Fire

Kingston fire crews battle Princess Street blaze Thursday morning

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 10:40 am
Kingston Fire & Rescue battle a blaze on Princess Street Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Kingston Fire & Rescue battle a blaze on Princess Street Thursday morning. Ryan Peddigrew/Global News

Kingston Fire and Rescue was knocking down a fire on Princess Street on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Princess Street was blocked off at Wellington Street and King Street and crews were still at the scene just before 10 a.m.

Local group seeks natural remediation for Davis Tannery site

Damage appears to be more extensive toward the back of the building.

As of 10 a.m., there was no indication if there are any injuries.

Global News will update the story as more information becomes available.

