Fire

Cause of Auden Park Drive fire still under investigation

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 10:41 am
No one was injured in the Monday morning blaze on Auden Park Drive. View image in full screen
No one was injured in the Monday morning blaze on Auden Park Drive. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf/Global News

Residents of Auden Park Drive woke up to a scary sight when a house on the street caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Smoke trails rose high into the sky and could be seen from blocks away.

Kingston Fire and Rescue arrived quickly on the scene and put out the blaze before it could spread past the garage.

Read more: Belleville firefighters fend off John Street blaze started by discarded cigarette

“The deepest burning is in the garage, so currently our inspection division is going to have a look and see if they can determine where the origin of the fire was, and possibly the cause,” says acting platoon chief Charlie Arsenault.

There were no injuries, according to Kingston Fire and Rescue.

Arsenault took the opportunity to advise Kingstonians about fire safety, stating that while the cause of this fire is still unknown, generally speaking, people should be mindful when extinguishing their smoking materials.

