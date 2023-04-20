Menu

Manitoba Highway closures: Thursday, April 20

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 6:05 am
Snowplow on Manitoba highway. View image in full screen
A snowplow is seen on Manitoba's highways. Global News / File
Travellers in Manitoba should be aware of the following road closures as of 5 a.m. Thursday. These roads are closed as a result of snowfall and blowing snow causing poor driving conditions:

  • Highway 1 from Virden to Saskatchewan border.
A view from Highway 1 near Brandon just before 5 a.m.
A view from Highway 1 near Brandon just before 5 a.m. 511 Manitoba

Environment Canada also issued a snowfall warning early Thursday morning, snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A widespread 10 to 20 cm of snow will fall across southern Manitoba on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Moderate to heavy snow will spread northwards into parts of southern Manitoba early Thursday morning, then spread eastwards across the Red River Valley and South Eastern Manitoba through the day.

