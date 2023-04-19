COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains low; 3 outbreaks at Fairhaven long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

For a third week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remained at a low level following no new deaths and 29 new lab-confirmed cases, including five new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

Indicators for the index this week include:

View image in full screen Risk index for COVID-19 as of April 19, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include low levels for respiratory emergency department visits and respiratory outbreaks, moderate level for respiratory hospital admissions and a very low level for influenza test per cent positivity.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 142 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the April 12 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 29 since the April 12 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 49 — up from the 43 reported on April 12. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 621 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — five more since the April 12 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported nine inpatients as of April 18.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 58 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,383 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 11,192 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.3 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Facility outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since April 12:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Westview 3 area (outbreak declared April 14) and the special care unit (outbreak declared April 12)

Other active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care: Riverside 2 area (outbreak declared on April 11).

long-term care: Riverside 2 area (outbreak declared on April 11). Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak on Unit C2 declared on March 23.

Outbreaks declared over since April 12:

Springdale Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 24 and lifted on April 16.

long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 24 and lifted on April 16. Peterborough Regional Health Centre Outbreak declared March 31 on A4 unit and lifted on April 14.

The health unit has reported 246 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 411,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. There have been 27,674 booster doses over the last six months (20 per cent of the eligible population).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent (125,328 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,248) have two doses.

85 per cent (125,328 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,248) have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69 ): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; six per cent have two doses.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for clinics at the health unit’s office at 185 King St. in Peterborough. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.