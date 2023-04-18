COVID-19: HKPR reports 5 new hospitalized cases; death toll reaches 170

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no COVID-19 new deaths and 43 new cases, including five new hospitalized cases, over the past week, according to data released on Tuesday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering April 9 to April 15 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 48 — up from 33 reported on April 11 — with 14 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 31 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 170 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — deaths in Highlands East (Haliburton County) and Cramahe Township (Northumberland County) were added to the database but did not occur within the last week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 101 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 58 in Northumberland County and 11 in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: There were five new hospitalizations since the April 11 update. There was one new intensive care admission. There have been 529 hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared in 2020. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.

Cumulative cases: 1,112 lab-confirmed cases so far in 2023. There were 7,817 cases in 2022 and there have been 13,236 total cases since the pandemic was declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 629 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 119 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New COVID-19 outbreaks declared since the April 11 update:

Palisade Gardens (Harmony Unit) retirement home in Cobourg: Declared on April 11.

Other active outbreaks:

Extendicare Cobourg long-term care in Cobourg: Declared on April 7.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared on April 7. Island Park Retirement Living in Campbellford: Declared on March 21.

Outbreaks declared over since April 11: