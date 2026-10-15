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Canada

Saskatchewan seeks higher immunization rates with campaign launch

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted October 15, 2026 11:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan seeks higher immunization rates with campaign launch'
Saskatchewan seeks higher immunization rates with campaign launch
Saskatchewan seeks higher immunization rates with campaign launch
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The Saskatchewan government has launched its 2026-27 immunization campaign for free influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

The provincial government is hoping to see an increase in the number of people vaccinated in Saskatchewan. While Saskatchewan’s case count is considered low so far, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) medical health officer Dr. Vivian Onaemo said getting vaccinated will help reduce transmission.

“They’re also very protective, not only for yourself, but for your family (and) for your community. So we all have a shared responsibility, that all of us roll up our sleeves, check with our health-care provider, whether it’s a nurse closest to you,” said Onaemo.

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The federal government’s figures so far show a decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the previous year, though flu cases are higher in comparison.

Since September, the country has seen two flu-related deaths and 24 COVID-19-related deaths. Saskatchewan has seen one flu and one COVID-19 death in the same period.

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“It’s a sobering reminder that COVID-19 and influenza can cause serious illness,” said Onaemo.

Onaemo estimates that last year, 20 per cent of the province received the flu vaccine and fewer people had the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We do have room for improvement,” said Onaemo. “We don’t have many people taking the vaccination at the provincial level, so we’re hoping that more would get the vaccine and protect people around them.”

Flu shots are free and available in some walk-in clinics or can be booked online or by phone through the SHA.

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