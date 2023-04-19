SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Quebec City’s third link will be for public transit only as CAQ breaks major campaign promise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 11:43 am
Premier François Legault is abandoning his government’s plan to build a multi-purpose tunnel linking Quebec City to its south shore in favour of one that will be for public transit only.

The so-called “third link” across the St. Lawrence River — in addition to the Pierre Laporte Bridge and the Quebec Bridge — was a key promise of Legault’s during the 2018 and 2022 election campaigns to woo voters in the capital region.

Legault told reporters Wednesday that Quebec City-area residents aren’t driving as much during rush hours compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the government had to revise its plans.

Read more: Quebec election: Legault won’t release study on Quebec City-Lévis third link project

But ahead of the October election Legault and his candidates campaigned on building a vehicular third link across the St. Lawrence River at a cost of $6.5 billion, knowing the project was popular in the region.

Quebec City-area ministers Éric Caire and Bernard Drainville — both ardent supporters of the project — refused to answer journalists’ questions this morning.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault is expected to provide further details during a news conference Thursday and to release feasibility studies related to the project.

Quebec politicsCOVID-19 PandemicQuebec CityFrancois LegaultCoalition Avenir QuebecCAQSt. Lawrence RiverLevisQuebec public transitQuebec City trafficQuebec City drivers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

