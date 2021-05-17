Quebec City’s proposed third link tunnel to cost $7B, take 10 years to build

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault says a tunnel to be built under the St. Lawrence River connecting Quebec City and Lévis, Que., will cost $7 billion and take 10 years to complete.

The tunnel was a major campaign promise for Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec, which enjoys strong support in the provincial capital and promised to begin the project within its first mandate.

Legault told reporters Monday the final price tag could rise by as much as 35 per cent when borrowing and other unexpected construction-related costs are factored in.

The 8.3-kilometre tunnel will have a lane dedicated for electric buses and will become the third road link connecting Quebec City to the south shore.

Legault says construction is expected to begin in 2022, the same year as the next provincial election.

The tunnel is the second major project announced this year by Legault for the provincial capital, following a $3.3-billion, 20-kilometre tramway system that is expected to be completed in 2027.