Canada

Quebec City’s proposed third link tunnel to cost $7B, take 10 years to build

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2021 5:21 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault walks to the podium to announce the new public transportation network, including a tramway and a tunnel to connect Lévis to Quebec City, Monday, May 17, 2021 in Quebec City. Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault, sitting, is all smiles. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault walks to the podium to announce the new public transportation network, including a tramway and a tunnel to connect Lévis to Quebec City, Monday, May 17, 2021 in Quebec City. Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault, sitting, is all smiles. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says a tunnel to be built under the St. Lawrence River connecting Quebec City and Lévis, Que., will cost $7 billion and take 10 years to complete.

The tunnel was a major campaign promise for Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec, which enjoys strong support in the provincial capital and promised to begin the project within its first mandate.

Legault told reporters Monday the final price tag could rise by as much as 35 per cent when borrowing and other unexpected construction-related costs are factored in.

Read more: New tunnel will serve as third link between Quebec City and Lévis

The 8.3-kilometre tunnel will have a lane dedicated for electric buses and will become the third road link connecting Quebec City to the south shore.

Legault says construction is expected to begin in 2022, the same year as the next provincial election.

Click to play video: 'CAQ and Quebec City building bridges' CAQ and Quebec City building bridges
CAQ and Quebec City building bridges – Nov 16, 2018

The tunnel is the second major project announced this year by Legault for the provincial capital, following a $3.3-billion, 20-kilometre tramway system that is expected to be completed in 2027.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
