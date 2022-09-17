Quebec election: Legault won’t release study on Quebec City-Lévis third link project

Send this page to someone via email

Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault said Saturday he has no plans to release results of a study into the potential impact of a “third link” crossing the St-Lawrence River from Quebec City to its south shore, saying it’s outdated and doesn’t directly involve his party’s promised tunnel.

Questions about a third link impact study have dogged Legault on the campaign trail in recent days after he admitted Friday there was no specific study for the project his party is championing, a $6.5-billion tunnel that would connect the downtowns of Quebec City and Levis.

The study Legault won’t release was conducted by the Ecole nationale d’administration publique, which led research in in 2019-2020 on the effects of major projects such as the third link on residential, commercial and industrial development, as well as on the protection of agricultural land.

Legault defended keeping that analysis under wraps Saturday, noting it doesn’t directly address the proposed tunnel project or account for increased telework patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement



1:51 Parti Québécois leader taunts debate opponent forcing him to say the N-word Parti Québécois leader taunts debate opponent forcing him to say the N-word

READ MORE: Quebec Solidaire and Parti Quebecois leaders trip over academic freedom debate “You would be the first to tell me the study is no good,” Legault told reporters after announcing $538 million to create and expand provincial parks in Rimouski, Que., a riding once considered a Parti Quebecois stronghold but now considered up for grabs.

Legault said he’s committed to releasing a study on his party’s favoured project when it is ready, sometime in 2023.

Opposition parties have denounced Legault’s lack of transparency.

“This is the biggest investment in the greater Quebec City region in our history and Mr. Legault is acting like an amateur at the moment,” Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime said.

Duhaime was speaking in Levis, one day after holding the largest gathering of supporters of any political party so far as a few thousand supporters filled the entrance hall of the Videotron Center in Quebec City.

On Saturday, Duhaime promised to raise the speed limit on some Quebec’s highways to 120 km/h if his party wins on Oct. 3, saying most people exceed the current 100 km/h limit.

Story continues below advertisement

Even though driving faster increases a vehicle’s gas mileage — and accompanying cost at the pump — the Conservative leader said people should be able to choose.

“Time is money too,” Duhaime said. “I think there are people who will appreciate gaining that 5 to 10 minutes, or 20 minutes, to go to Montreal with an extra 10-15 km per hour.”

READ MORE: Quebec election: Leaders go ‘face-to-face’ in first election debate tonight

In Montreal, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said she would hold a “COP Quebec” event similar to the major climate change conference held by the United Nations, with researchers, scientists and governments from all over North America taking part.

Anglade also pledged to put all government decisions under the climate change microscope if elected, adding the premier would be responsible for the environmental file.

Also in Montreal, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he wants more space for Quebec children’s programming and would introduce a series of measures to encourage the consumption of Quebec-produced programs.

The PQ’s cultural proposals are likely intended to counter survey results they cite suggesting the majority of Quebecers aged 18 to 34 — 58 per cent — consume very little to no home-grown content on online platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems obvious that there has been a substitution of the Anglo-American cultural and mental universe to the detriment of the Quebec cultural space,” St-Pierre Plamondon said. “And that has a lot of impact in the medium and long term on the French language.”

St-Pierre Plamondon said he wants to reverse that trend with more Quebec-made, higher quality youth programs that would prioritize education over commercial sales.

But the PQ leader admitted he wouldn’t go as far as abolishing “Paw Patrol,” something that would cause his two-year-old son to “freak out.”