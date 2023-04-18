Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Edmonton’s public golf courses begin opening this week

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'River Valley Range Party aims to make golf more inclusive in Edmonton'
River Valley Range Party aims to make golf more inclusive in Edmonton
Learning golf can be a time-intensive and costly commitment, but the 3rd annual River Valley Range Party aims introduce more people to the sport in a fun environment while supporting KidSport. Jordan Jeske and Chelsea Holtere explain more about the event on Canada Day – Jun 18, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s a sure sign of spring’s arrival: the city of Edmonton’s golf courses start welcoming golfers back.

There are three municipal golf courses and a driving range operating by the city. They are open to golfers of any age and skill level.

Rundle Golf Course opens Tuesday, April 18, at noon and Victoria Golf Course opens on Thursday, April 20, at noon. Riverside Golf Course will open in late April, when weather and course conditions permit.

Read more: Driving range at Edmonton’s Victoria Golf Course opens Friday

All three courses accept walk-ons and drop-ins via the pro shop. Tee times can also be booked ahead of time by calling 311 or online.

This year, the city is introducing a new reservation system. Tee times can be booked and payment completed online at MoveLearnPlay.edmonton.ca. You will need to create an account and then follow the prompts.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Guide to the City of Edmonton’s golf courses'
Guide to the City of Edmonton’s golf courses

Tee times and lessons for youth and adults can be booked at movelearnplay.ca.

Interested golfers can also call the golf course line at 780-496-4710 to be directed to an individual course to check available times.

The Victoria driving range is open. Hours are variable throughout the summer and stalls are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trending Now

Read more: Edmonton golf courses to serve food from restauranteurs behind Workshop Eatery, Woodshed Burgers

Rundle is a fun, 18-hole, short course, with four adjusted par 4 holes, suitable for both beginner and experienced golfers. The river valley course also has a patio and drink and food options from the Greenhouse Restaurant Group pop-up restaurant.

Victoria and Riverside golf courses also have locally-owned Greenhouse Cafes.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmontonians can visit edmonton.ca/golf for updates and more information on lessons and programs.

Click to play video: 'Committee approves lease extension for Mayfair Golf Club'
Committee approves lease extension for Mayfair Golf Club
City of EdmontonEdmonton River ValleyEdmonton GolfVictoria Golf Courseedmonton springRiverside Golf CourseVictoria Driving RangeEdmonton Golf Coursepublic golf coursesRundle Park golf course
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers