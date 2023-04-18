Edmonton’s public golf courses begin opening this week

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a sure sign of spring’s arrival: the city of Edmonton’s golf courses start welcoming golfers back.

There are three municipal golf courses and a driving range operating by the city. They are open to golfers of any age and skill level.

Rundle Golf Course opens Tuesday, April 18, at noon and Victoria Golf Course opens on Thursday, April 20, at noon. Riverside Golf Course will open in late April, when weather and course conditions permit.

All three courses accept walk-ons and drop-ins via the pro shop. Tee times can also be booked ahead of time by calling 311 or online.

This year, the city is introducing a new reservation system. Tee times can be booked and payment completed online at MoveLearnPlay.edmonton.ca. You will need to create an account and then follow the prompts.

Tee times and lessons for youth and adults can be booked at movelearnplay.ca.

Interested golfers can also call the golf course line at 780-496-4710 to be directed to an individual course to check available times.

The Victoria driving range is open. Hours are variable throughout the summer and stalls are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rundle is a fun, 18-hole, short course, with four adjusted par 4 holes, suitable for both beginner and experienced golfers. The river valley course also has a patio and drink and food options from the Greenhouse Restaurant Group pop-up restaurant.

Victoria and Riverside golf courses also have locally-owned Greenhouse Cafes.

Edmontonians can visit edmonton.ca/golf for updates and more information on lessons and programs.