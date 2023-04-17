Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Skateboarder pinned under truck after collision in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Skaterboarder pinned under truck after collision in Peterborough'
Skaterboarder pinned under truck after collision in Peterborough
Police say a skateboarder suffered serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A skateboarder was seriously injured following a collision with a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a collision between a skateboarder and a truck at the intersection of Hilliard and Langton streets.

Read more: 3-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Peterborough

Police say the 20-year-old skateboard was pinned under the vehicle which had to be lifted off the man.

The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transported by airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Skateboarder fatal collision sparks questions about road safety'
Skateboarder fatal collision sparks questions about road safety
CollisionPeterborough Police ServicePedestrian Struckpedestrian hitPeterborough trafficskateboarderskateboarder pinnedPeterborough skateboarderPeterborough skateboarder injuredskateboarder injured
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers