Skateboarder pinned under truck after collision in Peterborough, Ont.: police

A skateboarder was seriously injured following a collision with a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a collision between a skateboarder and a truck at the intersection of Hilliard and Langton streets.

Police say the 20-year-old skateboard was pinned under the vehicle which had to be lifted off the man.

The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transported by airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.