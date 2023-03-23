Menu

Traffic

3-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Peterborough

By Mark Giunta Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 3:00 pm
Peterborough police investigate after a girl, 3, is struck by a vehicle on Woodglade Boulevard. View image in full screen
Peterborough police investigate after a girl, 3, is struck by a vehicle on Woodglade Boulevard. Sam Houpt/Global News
A three-year-old girl died after she was struck by an SUV in a driveway in Peterborough’s west end Thursday morning, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an SUV left the road, jumped the curb and struck the girl in her driveway at about 9 a.m. on Woodglade Boulevard.

READ MORE: SIU investigates after Peterborough, Ont. police dog bites suspect in vehicle theft

Story continues below advertisement

Two other children were in the driveway as well but weren’t struck.

The girl was rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where she succumbed to her injuries.

Peterborough police’s reconstruction unit is investigating.

No charges have been laid.

Police are asking for witnesses to call them at 705-876-1122.

More to come.

More on Canada
PoliceCollisionaccidentPeterboroughFatalityMVCfatal mvcWoodglade BlvdPeteborough policePeterborough child killed
